BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.92% of Black Hills worth $554,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,232.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

