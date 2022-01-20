BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of Dropbox worth $520,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $4,812,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 509,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.