BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,473,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.00% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $525,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.