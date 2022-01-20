BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $517,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $135.18 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62.

