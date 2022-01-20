BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.36% of LCI Industries worth $556,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 260.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

