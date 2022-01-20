BlackRock Inc. Sells 122,573 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.36% of Post worth $516,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

