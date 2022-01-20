BlackRock Inc. Sells 162,361 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.80% of Americold Realty Trust worth $515,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.