BlackRock Inc. Sells 198,765 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,054,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,765 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.78% of EPR Properties worth $545,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

