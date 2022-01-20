BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,868 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.34% of Avista worth $535,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

