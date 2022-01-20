BlackRock Inc. Sells 30,437 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.12% of Littelfuse worth $546,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $286.49 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,270 shares of company stock worth $10,825,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

