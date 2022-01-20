BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,730 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.50% of Shake Shack worth $544,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $94,400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.