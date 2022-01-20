BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,279 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of Rent-A-Center worth $547,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

