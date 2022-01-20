BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $517,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

