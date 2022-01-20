BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.51

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

