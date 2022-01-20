BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $947.46

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 947.46 ($12.93) and traded as low as GBX 872.48 ($11.90). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 882 ($12.03), with a volume of 207,798 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £906.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 947.46.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

