Blank Wallet Market Cap Reaches $15.74 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

