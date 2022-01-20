Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.83. Blend Labs shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4,971 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

