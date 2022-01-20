Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Hits $3.47 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.47 million and $229,554.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00114053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

