Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

BLMN stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.