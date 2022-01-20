Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits One Day Volume of $32,017.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $173.29 million and approximately $32,017.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00051989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

