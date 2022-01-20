Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Head-To-Head Survey

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blucora alerts:

89.0% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blucora and Pioneer Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.04 -$342.76 million ($0.42) -38.26 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.23% 21.81% 6.87% Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

Blucora beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.