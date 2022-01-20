Blue Whale EXchange Price Up 3% This Week (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $299,758.86 and $24,145.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

