bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce sales of $6.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.06 million, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $98.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. bluebird bio has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

