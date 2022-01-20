Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.68. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 84,314 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 565,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

