Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,198,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.83% of Blueprint Medicines worth $534,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $72.41 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.