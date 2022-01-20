BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 0.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 3,501,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,078,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

