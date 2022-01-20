BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.22 ($76.38).

EPA BNP traded down €0.61 ($0.69) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €65.40 ($74.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

