BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNPQY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

BNPQY stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

