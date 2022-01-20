BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $76.10. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.