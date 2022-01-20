BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $76.10. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.
About BOC Hong Kong
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.