Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $875.86

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 875.86 ($11.95) and traded as high as GBX 887.50 ($12.11). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 861.50 ($11.75), with a volume of 647,757 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.51) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 770 ($10.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.76) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 901.88 ($12.31).

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 849.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 875.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

