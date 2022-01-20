Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 174,412 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

