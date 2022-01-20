Bokf Na Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Ball by 8.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.53.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.