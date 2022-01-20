Bokf Na Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

