Bokf Na Buys Shares of 13,740 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $188,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

ResMed stock opened at $241.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.79. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

