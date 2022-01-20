Bokf Na Buys Shares of 60,399 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

