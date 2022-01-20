Bokf Na Invests $3.39 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $313.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

