Bokf Na Invests $4.14 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,996 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

