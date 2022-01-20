Bokf Na Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

