Bokf Na Takes $3.40 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $312.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

