Bokf Na Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $100,815,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

