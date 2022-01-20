Bokf Na Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $497.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

