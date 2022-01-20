Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 773.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOLIF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.