BOMB Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $283,036.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00097103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,184.29 or 1.00464982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00574696 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,487 coins and its circulating supply is 894,699 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

