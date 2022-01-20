Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,806,810.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $56.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,433.64. 557,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,326.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,319.70. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

