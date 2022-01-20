Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,377.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,326.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,319.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

