Boson Protocol Hits Market Cap of $77.63 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002796 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $77.63 million and $2.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00309986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008402 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.