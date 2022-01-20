Boson Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $69.09 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00302614 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008108 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.