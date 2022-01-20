Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.50. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 728,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,096. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

