Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $120.04 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

