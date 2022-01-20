Bottos Price Hits $0.0010 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $566,988.18 and $39,171.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.